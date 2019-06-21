Adele's fans think she is releasing new music soon

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): Get ready to say 'Hello' to new music! Fans of singer-songwriter Adele are speculating that their favourite artist is about to drop new music very soon.

It's been four years since the Grammy award winner released her last album '25' and the 'Hello' singer may drop new music soon, at least that's what her fans think.

Social media is currently buzzing over a picture, allegedly posted to the singer's Instagram, showing the date 6.21 (meaning today), reported E! News. While the picture is going viral on Twitter, it's not currently up on any of Adele's social media, which has some people thinking if it's real.

While there has been no official comment from Adele, she was spotted at a New York City recording studio in late March, which may serve as a hint to the upcoming music. The sighting sparked speculation that the singer was about to make her musical return, after taking a hiatus.

Shortly after the recording studio outing, the 31-year-old star, who is a mother to 6-year-old son Angelo, announced her split from husband Simon Konecki. In May, Adele opened up about the change in her life in a heartfelt post on her 31st birthday.

"This is 31...thank f--king god. 30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all," Adele wrote alongside a series of black-and-white photos.

"No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once," she continued.

Adele's fans are well aware of the star naming her albums after her age. Her debut album titled '19' was named for the age when she began recording the album, which was released in 2008, reported People. Then in 2015, Adele dropped her hit album '25'.

So, maybe the rumour is true and we are getting an album titled 31, who knows! (ANI)

