Adele
Adele

Adele's fans think she is releasing new music soon

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 13:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): Get ready to say 'Hello' to new music! Fans of singer-songwriter Adele are speculating that their favourite artist is about to drop new music very soon.
It's been four years since the Grammy award winner released her last album '25' and the 'Hello' singer may drop new music soon, at least that's what her fans think.
Social media is currently buzzing over a picture, allegedly posted to the singer's Instagram, showing the date 6.21 (meaning today), reported E! News. While the picture is going viral on Twitter, it's not currently up on any of Adele's social media, which has some people thinking if it's real.
While there has been no official comment from Adele, she was spotted at a New York City recording studio in late March, which may serve as a hint to the upcoming music. The sighting sparked speculation that the singer was about to make her musical return, after taking a hiatus.
Shortly after the recording studio outing, the 31-year-old star, who is a mother to 6-year-old son Angelo, announced her split from husband Simon Konecki. In May, Adele opened up about the change in her life in a heartfelt post on her 31st birthday.
"This is 31...thank f--king god. 30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all," Adele wrote alongside a series of black-and-white photos.
"No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once," she continued.
Adele's fans are well aware of the star naming her albums after her age. Her debut album titled '19' was named for the age when she began recording the album, which was released in 2008, reported People. Then in 2015, Adele dropped her hit album '25'.
So, maybe the rumour is true and we are getting an album titled 31, who knows! (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:18 IST

Here's how B-town celebrates International Yoga Day

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Commemorating International Yoga Day, a string of B-town celebrities posted pictures and videos practising yoga and encouraging people to do the same for a healthy living.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:06 IST

'Khandaani Shafakhana': Hilarious take on taboo around sexual disorder

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): After treating the fans with a quirky poster and escalating their curiosity, the makers of 'Khandaani Shafakhana' have finally released the trailer of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:59 IST

World Music Day: Don't let the world stay boring, play some music

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Music is an integral part of life as it touches your soul, sooths your nerves and is also a major source of happiness. As the world celebrates World Music Day, one of the young and talented musicians from Bollywood industry, Ayushmann Khurrana, shared how significant

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:47 IST

'The Angry Birds Movie 2' ready to hit the theatres this year

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): The angry birds are back! Animated adventure-comedy 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' will hit the theatres on August 23, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:45 IST

Ray Winstone joins cast of Marvel's 'Black Widow'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Marvel has roped in 'The Departed' actor Ray Winstone for its standalone 'Black Widow' film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:11 IST

Sonam Kapoor says 'Raanjhanaa' close to her heart as film...

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Right from her debut film 'Sawaariya' to recently released 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', Sonam Kapoor has come a long way. She has surely picked a variety of films in her acting career spanning across 12 years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:59 IST

Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, and more to receive Hollywood...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The Hollywood Walk of Fame will shine even brighter next year as a new class of celebrities are all set to get their stars!

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:49 IST

Bella Thorne's big revelation about teaching herself to read, write

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): American actor Bella Thorne has revealed about how she taught herself how to read and write.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:46 IST

'The Big Bang Theory' sets now part of Warner Bros. Studio Tour...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The popular American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory', which made history as TV's longest-running show, ended last month. While fans are still reeling over the end of the series, Warner Bros. may have the perfect gift to cheer them up!

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:36 IST

Prince Charles visits sets of 'Bond 25'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The sets of 'Bond 25' on Thursday had a special visitor- United Kingdom's Prince of Wales, Prince Charles.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:29 IST

Like mother, like daughter: Arjun Kapoor's tribute to his ladies

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Move over the saying 'like father, like son', as actor Arjun Kapoor has penned a new expression in admiration of his mother and sister.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:15 IST

International Yoga Day: Akshay Kumar share a picture of his...

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Known for his strict fitness regime and healthy lifestyle, Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar is an epitome of fitness. However, the actor on Thursday shared a picture of his mother doing yoga to mark the International Yoga Day.

Read More
iocl