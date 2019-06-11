Adnan Sami
Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami's Twitter hacked, in same manner as Big B's account defaced

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): The Twitter account of singer Adnan Sami was allegedly hacked on Tuesday by Turkish hackers Ayyildiz Tim, Turkish Cyber Army, the same group responsible for the recent defacement of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account.
However, within an hour all the tweets, pictures and video posted by the hackers were deleted. The tweet posted by Sami on June 9 is the last tweet visible on the singer's Twitter account.
The hackers who seem to be 'pro-Pakistan' changed the display picture of Sami to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and also the bio of the singer.

The hackers pinned a tweet that read, "Whoever shows the courage to betrayal our brother country Pakistan know that you will see Pakistan's prime ministers photo and pakistan flag as profile picture. Ayyildiz tim @ImranKhanPTI."

The hackers posted photographs of the Pakistan and Turkish flags with a tweet saying, "We would be happy to be visit our brother country Pakistan and have a cup of tea with your esteemed Prime Minister. This will be a great opportunity to visit your country and meet our brothers."
The hackers also posted a video that shows a Tweet of Sami against Pakistani trolls.
"Dear Pak trolls, It's not about ur egos being given a reality check today; its about eliminating terrorists who u 'claim' r also ur enimies! Ur Ostrich mentality is laughable. Btw, ur abuses expose ur reality & therefore d only difference between u & a bucket of shit is the bucket!," read the tweet in the video.
The 45-year-old singer uses Twitter account to stay connected with his 612K followers.
The hackers on Monday also changed Big B's Twitter bio saying, "Actor ... well at least some are STILL saying so !! Love Pakistan."
The hackers changed the display picture of Bachchan to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The hackers posted photographs of the Pakistan and Turkish flags with a tweet saying, "The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid."
However, within an hour, the tweets from his account were deleted and the display picture and cover photo were removed. The account also showed his original bio. (ANI)

