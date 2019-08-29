A still from the song
After Alia-starrer 'Prada', Jackky Bhagnani's label drops 'Takda Rava'

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:56 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): After entertaining audiences with Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Prada,' Jackky Bhagnani's record label JJust Music dropped another groovy track 'Takda Rava.'
The melodious track is penned, composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, who gained popularity with the famous melody 'Kaise Hua' from 'Kabir Singh'.
The singer-composer shared his experience of filming and recording the song which is helmed by Mudassar Khan.
"Takda Rava is a very special song to me. It's been a magical experience. For the first time, we have tried mixing RnB (Rhythm and blues) with dance and pop and for the very first time, I am dancing and singing on the streets of London. We even did a surprise concert and shot it for the song at Piccadilly Circus which has never been done," he expressed.
Vishal also thanked actor Jackky Bhagnani for giving him the opportunity to work for the record label, JJust Music.
''It's a great experience to work with Jackky Bhagnani. Because he is an artist himself he totally understands what is it like making a song and hence gives you a whole sky to explore which makes you very comfortable and helps you bet at your best," he said. (ANI)

