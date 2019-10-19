Lady Gaga (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Lady Gaga (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

After 'entire body' X-ray, Lady Gaga reassured she's fine

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Days after she fell off the stage, pop icon Lady Gaga reassured fans that she is doing fine.
The singer suffered a nasty fall while performing at her Las Vegas show 'Enigma' on Thursday night and a day later, she took to Instagram to share her progress.
Gaga had to go through a full-body X-ray but ensured that all of her bones were safe and intact.
"When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body..." she captioned a picture of the X-ray of her hand, in which she held up the "OK" gesture.
The 33-year-old even took reference from her 2008 song to add to the caption.
"Just Dance. Gonna be ok," she added.

The 'Shallow' crooner was performing at the sold-out show when she dropped off the Park MGM's Park Theater stage and landed in the pit of the audience on her back.
A male fan who held the singer during the fall was also invited to the stage by Gaga. She greeted him with a hug after he was pulled from the audience.
A video shared on social media of the incident features Gaga uttering "Everything's okay. Everything's okay," from the pit.
"The only thing that's not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!" she added.
On the work front, 'A Star is Born' actor is all set to re-release her studio album 'Artpop' after removing R Kelly's song from it.
Gaga isn't the only one taking down her collaboration with the disgraced singer. Chance the Rapper also removed 'Somewhere in Paradise' from streaming platforms after the release of 'Surviving R. Kelly', a docuseries focused on the women that suffered alleged sexual, mental and physical abuse at the hands of Kelly.
Kelly has been accused of sexual abuse and misconduct by multiple women over the past two decades. However, the accusations against the 52-year-old singer resurfaced in the wake of the recent documentary series 'Surviving R. Kelly' that chronicles allegations of abuse, predatory behaviour, and paedophilia against him. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:19 IST

Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani inaugurate 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai...

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The opening ceremony of India's leading festival - Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star commenced with fervour at one of the oldest and largest indoor theatres, Bal Gandharva Rangmandir here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:02 IST

Meghan Markle's lawyers slam publisher for printing 'private' letter

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Days after Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas, released her private letter, the legal team of the Duchess of Sussex has criticised the publisher for printing a "private and confidential" letter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:16 IST

'Laal Kaptaan' off to slow start, 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Seems like Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu avatar isn't being well received by his fans. His latest release 'Laal Kaptaan' was off to a slow start registering just Rs 48 lacs at the box office on its opening day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:48 IST

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga call it quits!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): It is done for actor-comedian Jim Carrey and girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga as the couple has finally called it quits!

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:29 IST

Hugely grateful to everyone: Kate Middleton opens up about...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): After Prince William and Kate Middleton's plane was forced to abort its landing twice and return to Lahore on Thursday, the latter expressed that they are "hugely grateful" to the pilot and crew who looked after them during the dangerous thunderstorm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:05 IST

Kris Jenner participates in Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Jennifer Lawrence's wedding with fiance Cooke Maroney this weekend is all over the news and it seems like the guests have already started arriving!

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:16 IST

Miguel Cervantes' wife talks about 'gaping hole of grief' post...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): A few days after Miguel Cervantes announced the heartbreaking death of his 3-year-old daughter, his wife Kelly shared how devastating the loss has been for her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:12 IST

24 years of DDLJ: Kajol pays tribute by recreating her iconic look

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): As 1995 blockbuster 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' completed 24 years on Saturday, Kajol evoked the past sweet memories of essaying the role of Simran in the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 12:27 IST

Madhuri Dixit wishes Sunny Deol on birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit extended her warm wishes to one of India's most acclaimed action hero of his time, Sunny Deol on his 62nd birthday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 12:19 IST

Karan Johar praises his students Alia, Varun, Sidharth in a...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): As 'Student of the Year' completed seven years on Saturday, filmmaker Karan Johar praised Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:35 IST

Jennifer Aniston reveals what happened to Ross, Rachel after 'Friends'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston took the internet by storm when she debuted on Instagram on Tuesday by posting a snap with her all 'Friends' co-actors.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:00 IST

Angelina Jolie admits 'feeling broken' before filming...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her experience of filming her newest outing 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'.

Read More
iocl