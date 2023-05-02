Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran to join 'American Idol' as guest judges

Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): American singing reality TV show 'American Idol' will be welcoming singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette as guest judges.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the singers will be filling the shoes of judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie who will be at King Charles III's coronation in the UK.

Sheeran and Alanis will be present on Sunday to help and mark contestants. Morissette will also mentor the remaining contestants, as they will perform one of her songs live on stage. The participants will also pair up to perform duets of Sheeran's hits.



The audience will also get a chance to witness performances by both of the singers. Morissette will be singing one of her hits and the 'Perfect' singer will surprise the stage with a power-packed performance of his new single.



Both of the singers have a great library of songs and their presence will mean a lot for the contestants. Alanis is known for songs like 'Thank U', 'Uninvited', and 'Hand in My Pocket'. Sheeran literally created his era by dropping 'Perfect', 'Shape of You' and 'Photograph'.

Sheeran earlier dropped a video performing the famous dance routine from the classic sitcom 'Friends' with actress Courteney Cox in 2021 which took the internet by storm. (ANI)

