Alesso, KSHMR to headline 'Road To Ultra India'

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): After a three-year gap, the world's largest music festival brand -- Ultra Worldwide -- will return to India with its signature event series Road to Ultra.

With its return to India, 'Road to Ultra' will showcase back-to-back, daylong marathon events across Hyderabad and New Delhi NCR, featuring some of the hottest electronic music acts and mesmerising stages constructed with cutting-edge visuals and technology.

The run will kick off at GMR Convention Centre, Hyderabad, on March 7, followed by a second show at the Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram on March 8, both with the same stacked lineup of globally-renowned artists.

This year's headliners include Swedish progressive house maestro Alesso, who will rattle the dancefloor with his hallmark boisterous beats and vocal-driven records, as well as DJ Mag's #15 DJ in the world KSHMR, who is renowned for bringing his bombastic Indian-American flavour to the decks and mesmerising audiences with his electro-house tunes.

Famed house producer Nicky Romero will ignite the stage with his stadium-smashing club anthems, while Israeli psytrance duo Vini Vici will serenade the audience with their impressive catalogue of high-octane hits.

DJ Alesso said: "Indian fans are passionate about the music and the music scene is amazing. India has such a long history with music and it really shows in the people and the culture. My fans affection and love keep bringing me back to INDIA."

Musician KSHMR said: "I'm excited to return to India and give back to the country that's given me so much. I attribute a large part of my success to India and the country has always held a special place in my heart. I plan to give people an experience that reflects just how important it is to me at Road To Ultra India."

The Road to Ultra line-up also boasts supporting acts including Indian veteran and progressive-house beatmaker Mykris, one of the youngest female music producers DJ Siana Catherine and Italian-bred, Mumbai-based artist Olly Esse. (ANI)

