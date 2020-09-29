Alicia Keys, Post Malone set to perform at Billboard Music Awards

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys and rapper Post Malone are among the celebrities who are all set to perform on the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement was made on Tuesday (local time). Bad Bunny and Luke Combs will also take the stage during the Kelly Clarkson-hosted awards show set to broadcast live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. The show will air on Wednesday, October 14 at 8 pm ET on NBC.



Keys has won nine Billboard music awards and last performed with Stevie Wonder on the awards show. Bad Bunny, Combs and Post Malone, this year's most-nominated artist, will make their BBMA performance debuts.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Post Malone leads the 2020 BBMA nominations with 16. Other top nominees include Lil Nas X with 13, Billie Eilish with 12, Khalid with 12, Lizzo with 11 and Kanye West with nine.

It was previously announced that Garth Brooks would perform as part of receiving this year's Icon Award. (ANI)

