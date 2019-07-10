Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey

Almost like being prisoner: Mariah Carey on her first marriage

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey opened up about her first marriage with Tommy Mottola, former Sony music mogul who is 20 years elder to her as well as the different men in her life.
"It was almost like being a prisoner," Fox News quoted her as saying in an interview with Cosmopolitan.
"You might want to picture a child bride. There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American, whatever that means, girl. It was very controlled. There was no freedom for me as a human being," she added.
The couple broke up after eight years of their marriage.
Carey also spoke about her love life and revealed that she prefers younger men and added that she has only been with 'five men' in her life.
"I haven't had that many [lovers], but there has been a variety pack," Carey revealed.
She added, "I've only been with five people in my life, so I'm kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field."
Discussing her 2016 New Year's eve performance mishap where her ear monitor stopped working following which she had to stop her performance midway.
Carey said that only her true fans stood by and added, "If people think that's the worst thing that's ever happened to me, then first of all, they haven't studied my career well enough."
"After what I've been through, who really gives a s--t if my monitor broke, fell off, came out of my ears because the stupid robe was too loose? These things happen and it's over. My true fans stick with me, and the rest of the people will get over it," added Carey.
Recently, Carey joined the Bottle Cap challenge and took it up a notch. Instead of doing a round kick delivered a high note popping the cap off the bottle. (ANI)

