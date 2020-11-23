AMAs 2020: List of winners at mega event

Washington [US], November 23 (ANI): The 2020 American Music Awards (AMA) took place on Sunday night (local time), and like most things in 2020, the event was visibly affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, host Taraji P. Henson was joined at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater for the live ABC broadcast by a limited audience of invited guests in small groups from the same families, she said, and explained that they were socially distanced and tested for COVID-19. The small crowd, wearing masks in the balcony, was seen applauding and cheering throughout the show.

After accepting the award for favourite country song for their collaboration with Justin Bieber, '10,000 Hours,' Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers addressed the rough 2020, calling it "the toughest year ever."

Dan + Shay later won collaboration of the year for their work with Bieber, beating out high-profile nominees like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit single 'WAP,' Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me' and Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce's 'Savage Remix.'

And Henson introduced Lil Baby's performance of 'Emotionally Scarred' by saying that it highlights the difficulty of the current year.

The winner of the night's top prize, artist of the year, Taylor Swift, wasn't in attendance, as she explained in a video acceptance speech that she was busy re-recording her earlier albums in the studio where she originally recorded them. Swift also won two more awards: favourite music video for her 'Folklore' track 'cardigan' and favourite female pop/rock artist. With her wins, Swift breaks her own record twice: She's won the most awards in this category, with six, and has now racked up 32 AMA wins over the course of her career, the most wins by any artist.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the complete list of the 2020 AMA winners :

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Lewis Capaldi

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours" (WINNER)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion 'WAP'

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch 'Rockstar'

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande 'Rain On Me'

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce 'Savage Remix'

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS (WINNER)

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Taylor Swift 'cardigan' (WINNER)

Doja Cat 'Say So'

Future ft. Drake 'Life Is Good'

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande 'Rain On Me'

The Weeknd 'Blinding Lights'

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber (WINNER)

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -POP/ROCK

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP -POP/ROCK

BTS (WINNER)

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM -POP/ROCK

Harry Styles Fine Line (WINNER)

Taylor Swift folklore

The Weeknd After Hours

FAVORITE SONG -POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now" (WINNER)

Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"

Post Malone "Circles"

Roddy Ricch "The Box"

The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -COUNTRY

Kane Brown (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -COUNTRY

Maren Morris (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP -COUNTRY

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM -COUNTRY



Blake Shelton "Fully Loaded: God's Country" (WINNER)

Luke Combs "What You See Is What You Get"

Morgan Wallen "If I Know Me"

FAVORITE SONG -COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours" (WINNER)

Maren Morris "The Bones"

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) "Nobody But You"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -RAP/HIP-HOP

Juice WRLD (WINNER)

DaBaby

Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -RAP/HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM -RAP/HIP-HOP

Roddy Ricch "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial" (WINNER)

Lil Baby "My Turn"

Lil Uzi Vert "Eternal Atake"

FAVORITE SONG -RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP" (WINNER)

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "Rockstar"

Roddy Ricch "The Box"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -SOUL/R&B

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Chris Brown

John Legend

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Jhene Aiko

Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM -SOUL/R&B

The Weeknd "After Hours" (WINNER)

Doja Cat "Hot Pink"

Summer Walker "Over It"

FAVORITE SONG -SOUL/R&B

The Weeknd "Heartless" (WINNER)

Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"

Summer Walker "Playing Games"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -LATIN

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -LATIN

Becky G (WINNER)

KAROL G

Rosalia

FAVORITE ALBUM -LATIN

Bad Bunny "YHLQMDLG" (WINNER)

Anuel AA "Emmanuel"

Bad Bunny "Las que no iban a salir"

FAVORITE SONG -LATIN

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa" (WINNER)

Bad Bunny "Vete"

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

FAVORITE ARTIST -ALTERNATIVE ROCK

twenty one pilots (WINNER)

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

FAVORITE ARTIST -ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Jonas Brothers (WINNER)

Lewis Capaldi

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST -CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle (WINNER)

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST -ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

Kygo

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Birds of Prey: The Album (WINNER)

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour. (ANI)

