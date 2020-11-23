AMAs 2020: List of winners at mega event

Washington [US], November 23 (ANI): The 2020 American Music Awards (AMA) took place on Sunday night (local time), and like most things in 2020, the event was visibly affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, host Taraji P. Henson was joined at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater for the live ABC broadcast by a limited audience of invited guests in small groups from the same families, she said, and explained that they were socially distanced and tested for COVID-19. The small crowd, wearing masks in the balcony, was seen applauding and cheering throughout the show.
After accepting the award for favourite country song for their collaboration with Justin Bieber, '10,000 Hours,' Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers addressed the rough 2020, calling it "the toughest year ever."
Dan + Shay later won collaboration of the year for their work with Bieber, beating out high-profile nominees like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit single 'WAP,' Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me' and Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce's 'Savage Remix.'
And Henson introduced Lil Baby's performance of 'Emotionally Scarred' by saying that it highlights the difficulty of the current year.
The winner of the night's top prize, artist of the year, Taylor Swift, wasn't in attendance, as she explained in a video acceptance speech that she was busy re-recording her earlier albums in the studio where she originally recorded them. Swift also won two more awards: favourite music video for her 'Folklore' track 'cardigan' and favourite female pop/rock artist. With her wins, Swift breaks her own record twice: She's won the most awards in this category, with six, and has now racked up 32 AMA wins over the course of her career, the most wins by any artist.
The Hollywood Reporter shared the complete list of the 2020 AMA winners :
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Doja Cat (WINNER)
Lewis Capaldi
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours" (WINNER)
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion 'WAP'
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch 'Rockstar'
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande 'Rain On Me'
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce 'Savage Remix'
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS (WINNER)
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Taylor Swift 'cardigan' (WINNER)
Doja Cat 'Say So'
Future ft. Drake 'Life Is Good'
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande 'Rain On Me'
The Weeknd 'Blinding Lights'
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber (WINNER)
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -POP/ROCK
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP -POP/ROCK
BTS (WINNER)
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM -POP/ROCK
Harry Styles Fine Line (WINNER)
Taylor Swift folklore
The Weeknd After Hours
FAVORITE SONG -POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now" (WINNER)
Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
Post Malone "Circles"
Roddy Ricch "The Box"
The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -COUNTRY
Kane Brown (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -COUNTRY
Maren Morris (WINNER)
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP -COUNTRY
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM -COUNTRY
Blake Shelton "Fully Loaded: God's Country" (WINNER)
Luke Combs "What You See Is What You Get"
Morgan Wallen "If I Know Me"
FAVORITE SONG -COUNTRY
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours" (WINNER)
Maren Morris "The Bones"
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) "Nobody But You"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -RAP/HIP-HOP
Juice WRLD (WINNER)
DaBaby
Roddy Ricch
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -RAP/HIP-HOP
Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM -RAP/HIP-HOP
Roddy Ricch "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial" (WINNER)
Lil Baby "My Turn"
Lil Uzi Vert "Eternal Atake"
FAVORITE SONG -RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP" (WINNER)
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "Rockstar"
Roddy Ricch "The Box"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -SOUL/R&B
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Chris Brown
John Legend
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat (WINNER)
Jhene Aiko
Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM -SOUL/R&B
The Weeknd "After Hours" (WINNER)
Doja Cat "Hot Pink"
Summer Walker "Over It"
FAVORITE SONG -SOUL/R&B
The Weeknd "Heartless" (WINNER)
Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"
Summer Walker "Playing Games"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -LATIN
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -LATIN
Becky G (WINNER)
KAROL G
Rosalia
FAVORITE ALBUM -LATIN
Bad Bunny "YHLQMDLG" (WINNER)
Anuel AA "Emmanuel"
Bad Bunny "Las que no iban a salir"
FAVORITE SONG -LATIN
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa" (WINNER)
Bad Bunny "Vete"
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
FAVORITE ARTIST -ALTERNATIVE ROCK
twenty one pilots (WINNER)
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
FAVORITE ARTIST -ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Jonas Brothers (WINNER)
Lewis Capaldi
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST -CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle (WINNER)
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST -ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Kygo
Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
Birds of Prey: The Album (WINNER)
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour. (ANI)