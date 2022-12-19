American rapper Sean Diddy surprises his twins with luxury cars on 16th birthday

Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): Prior to their 16th birthday, Sean "Diddy" Combs presented his twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila Combs two Range Rovers!

According to Page Six, in videos posted on social media over the weekend, the teenagers--who Diddy had with his late ex, model Kim Porter--can be heard yelling in delight as they receive the opulent vehicles.

The rapper from "Bad Boys for Life" is seen in footage escorting his girls to their brand-new cars.

D'Lila and Jessie, who were both dressed in similar white and pink outfits for the event, appeared overwhelmed and excited.

Before settling into the driver's seats, the two women gave their father hugs and continued to gasp, as per Page Six.

Recently, Sean Diddy announced the arrival of another little angel and his fans couldn't be happier!



"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Diddy on his Twitter account.

He then gave a shoutout to his family - "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world."

According to Page Six, it's not clear yet about the mother of the child or even whether Diddy is the father or the grandfather of the newborn.

Page Six reports that Diddy confirmed that he was dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami, earlier this year.

"We date. We're dating. We do have dates, and we're friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times, we go to strip clubs, church...," said Diddy in the series, "Caresha Please," in June, as per Page Six.

However, Page Six reports that the couple has made it clear that they are not in an exclusive relationship.

"He sees other people outside of me and I see people outside of him," the "Twerkulator" rapper told XXL in September. "I'm young. I'm dating. I'm, you know, having fun. I'm doing me. He's doing the same thing," she said. (ANI)

