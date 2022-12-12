American singer Cher's mother Georgia Holt no more

Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): Cher, often referred to as the "Goddess of Pop", is grieving the loss of her mother Georgia Holt.

Georgia Holt, Cher's mother, passed away after a protracted illness on Sunday. She was 96.

Expressing grief, Cher tweeted "mom is gone" along with a sad face emoji to confirm the terrible news early on Sunday.

According to Page Six, a US-based media house, the tragic news comes three months after the singer revealed to fans that her mother had been admitted to the hospital with pneumonia.

"Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia," she wrote in September.



Cher later added, "She's Getting Better."

Cher's mother, Georgia Holt was also an actor and a singer, as per Page Six.

Georgia was born in Arkansas in 1926 to her mother Lynda Inez Gulley, who was just 13 years old at the time she gave birth.

According to Page Six, she landed multiple films and television parts after relocating to Los Angeles, including those in enduring series like "Watch the Birdie" and "I Love Lucy."

Even in the 1980s, she made an album called "Honky Tonk Woman," but it wasn't released until 2013. (ANI)

