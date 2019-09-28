Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar
Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar

Amitabh Bachchan showers birthday wishes on Lata Mangeshkar

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:19 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): Lata Mangeshkar is the name of the pious flow of consciousness, said veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan as he wished the legendary singer on her 90th birthday and added that her voice is comparable to that of "saints."
"Respects Lata ji. There are many relationships in life which can't be measured in some terms. Neither the giver can account for the things given nor can the receiver. There aren't any negotiations or counts, no formalities or limits," the legendary actor said in a video he dedicated to Lata on her birthday on Saturday, which roughly translates to this.
In the seven-minute-long video, the 76-year old even shared how he wanted to share the message in Marathi, but his imperfect language might have sounded scary to the birthday girl and so he opted for Hindi.
"Be it Marathi or Hindi, Punjabi or Bengali, Awadhi or Urdu, each language has an uncanny condition - just utter how much the words can say!" he said.
Big B went on to gush praises through his words as he said, "For example, there is a tune which isn't time-based, there's alap which has no language, there's unbroken stream without any start or end. In this way, bond free of any language, you are the voice of the peaceful soul of relationships!"
Even more, he shared when his "mind is perturbed" the actor still looks upon his father's writings to help him "calm".
"But the only condition is that your mind should be in the state of accepting that write-up. Statues established in Temples and books kept on table share this similarity. If they understand their inner language, they are god, otherwise nothing," he added.
"I say Lata ji, in a single long alap you take, those statues, those books come to life. I am grateful that I took birth in your era," he expressed.
Addressing the singer as the "pious flow of consciousness", the actor went on describing that some loans are beyond any "exchange".
"It is impossible to reciprocate some credits and blessings," he added.
"When I hear any of your songs, bhajans or ghazal, my mind leaves it's closed boundaries and goes with your voice and when it returns, it is still in the same state, as if it doesn't need any other sensation," Amitabh continued.
"This is one such credit which one is incapable to paying back in the lifetime. And they aren't even meant to be repaid; they are just accepted like blessings," he said.
He even expressed his wish to have the father around who could settle his questioning mind or even the desire to have his mother around whom he would have sat next to.
"Lata ji you have made the short life of music - immortal with your voice. Music isn't complete without you!" Big B added.
"Today on the occasion of your birthday, I extend my immense wishes. Many many happy returns of the day. Namaskar," he signed off saying.


Lata, who began her career in 1942, has been a recipient of three National Film Awards, 12 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards. (ANI)

