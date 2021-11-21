Ankit Tiwari performs live for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic began

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Singer Ankit Tiwari recently returned to the stage for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

A few days ago, he went to Varanasi and enthralled fans with his soulful voice there.





Sharing his experience performing on stage after a long time, Ankit said, "The real experience of being a performer is on stage. And it's my great fortune that my first show was in Varanasi. It's almost as if I had the blessings of the universe. We opened to a packed house. I was performing with my team after nearly two years.

"These were tough months. We were holed up at home, creatively constricted. When one returns to stage, the exuberance and lively atmosphere inspire a musician to create music that makes them connect with their audience. I feel alive again and I am so grateful to be back on stage. Can't wait for a few more concerts and meeting fans again," he added.

Ankit is best known for crooning to songs like 'Sunn Raha Hai' ('Aashiqui 2'), 'Galliyan' ('Ek Villain'), and 'Tu Hai Ki Nahi' ('Roy'). (ANI)

