AR Rahman condoles death of veteran music composer MK Arjunan

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Legendary musician AR Rahman on Monday expressed sorrow over the demise of veteran music composer MK Arjunan.

Rahman took to Twitter and shared a childhood picture of himself where he is seen seated with Arjunan and playing the piano.

"An act of kindness lasts a lifetime. I will never forget the love and encouragement you gave me during my childhood," the 53-year-old musician wrote.

"Your innumerable melodic songs are a testament for your everlasting legacy. May you rest in peace MK Arjunan Master...My condolences to the family, friends & admirers," he added.

Veteran music composer MK Arjunan, popularly known as Arjunan Master, passed away at an age of 84 on Monday at his home in Palluruthy, Kochi.

With more than 700 songs under his belt, he was a much-celebrated composer in the Malayalam music industry.(ANI)

