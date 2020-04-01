AR Rahman thanks medical professionals for 'bravery and selflessness' under Covid-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Music director AR Rahman on Wednesday penned a message, dedicating it to "thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff working in hospitals and clinics all around India, for their bravery and selflessness."

The composer share the rather lengthy message on Twitter, where he not only thanked the medical fraternity but also stressed on the importance of unity, humanity and safety measures amid the coronavirus crises.



Starting the note with "Dear Friends," the legendary musician wrote: "This message is to thank the doctors, nurses, and all the staff working in hospitals and clinics all around India, for their bravery and selflessness."

"It fills one's heart to see how ready they are to deal with this most dreadful pandemic. They risk their lives to save ours," he added.

The musician emphasised that the time is to forget the differences and get united against the "invisible enemy that has turned the world upside down."

He also urged people to put their "humanity and spirituality" into action and help "neighbours, senior citizens, the underprivileged and migrant workers."

"God is inside your heart (the most sacred shrine), so this is not the time to cause chaos by congregating in religious places," the Academy winner added.

He further stressed on the importance to follow the government's rules and to take necessary precautionary measures.

"Let's be kind and thoughtful, the lives of many millions are in our hands," the musician concluded.

Earlier on Thursday, the singer had announced that he is postponing this year's music tour of North America due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

