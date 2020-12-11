Ariana Grande 2019 'Sweetener' concert movie to stream on Netflix

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Fans of musician Ariana Grande have a reason to rejoice as her much-loved 2019 'Sweetener,' world tour is coming to Netflix in the form of a concert movie.

According to Variety, the concert movie titled 'Excuse Me, I Love You,' will premiere on Netflix globally on December 21.



The 'Sweetener,' world tour featured several hits from the musician including '7 Rings,' 'No Tears Left to Cry,' and 'God Is a Woman.'

Besides these major hits, she also performed some of her blasts hits from the past like 'Love Me Harder,' 'Dangerous Woman,' and 'Side to Side.

Online streamer Netflix has partnered with artists for concert films, including 'Springsteen on Broadway,' and 'Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall,' as well as documentaries like Beyonce's 'Homecoming,' Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana,' Shawn Mendes' 'In Wonder,' and 'Blackpink: Light Up the Sky,' reported Variety. (ANI)

