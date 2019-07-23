Ariana Grande boycotts celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde over nude portrait claims by model

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande cut ties with celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde after a model accused him of bribing her for nude portraits.

Los Angeles-based model Sunnaya on Sunday took to her Instagram page and shared several screenshots of her alleged direct messages with Hyde. She claimed that she reached out to him via direct message after he posted an ad looking for models.

In her screenshots of their alleged conversation, the model claimed that the photographer asked her for nude photos in exchange for a free photo session. However, when she declined his request and said that she was only "comfortable shooting lingerie and partial nudity," he allegedly responded with: "It's 2k then."

"Yeah you wack," she said, according to the screenshot of their conversation. "Find someone else," he said. "I'll keep shooting celebs."

The 33-year-old photographer has worked with several Hollywood celebrities like Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Childish Gambino, Chance the Rapper, Jhene Aiko and more.

Following Sunnaya's accusations, many stars have commented on the situation, including Grande.

"Dear models/artists in LA / anywhere. I have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. I hate that this is a conversation. Please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothes off if you don't want to. if you want to, sick. but if you don't, please don't. if they tell you you have to pay more money if you're clothed that's f--ked and I'm sorry that has happened to you. I promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

In another text box, Grande wrote, "I hate hearing about things like this. I am sorry that this was anybody's experience and know that it doesn't have to be."



Along with Ariana, other celebrities also addressed the alleged incident, including Bella Thorne, Michelle Visage, and 'Drag Queen' Aquaria.

"WE JUST LET THIS S--T SLIDE ALL THE TIME IT AINT OK," Thorne commented on Diet Prada's Instagram post about the situation. "So normal tho and that makes it MORE GROSS."

"This is not only gross but it's bordering on extortion," Visage chimed in. (ANI)

