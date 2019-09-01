Ariana Grande, Image courtesy: Instagram
Ariana Grande cancels meet and greet due to depression, anxiety

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande is currently on her 'Sweetener' tour, but seems like performing night after night is taking a toll on the star.
The Grammy-winning singer cancelled a meet and greet in Antwerp, Belgium recently, telling fans that she has been battling panic attacks, depression, and anxiety.
"Hi, my loves. Time for some honesty. My depression and anxiety have been at an all-time high lately. I have been giving you all I've got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it," the 26-year-old singer wrote on her Instagram Stories.
"Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be to not do soundcheck party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show," she added.
The songstress went on to say that she won't be able to give her best and doesn't want to seem "shaky."
"I don't want to rush through our time together or seem shaky. I like spending actual time with you and I won't be able to be present or give you the best of me today," she said.
"I wish I had control over these attacks but as anybody with anxiety or depression understands, sometimes you can only operate on its terms and not your own," the '7 Rings' singer added.
The 'Thank U Next' singer's confession came just days after she performed in Manchester, England, two years after a suicide bombing killed 22 people and injured 139 at her concert in the same city in May 2017, reported Us Weekly.
In April, Grande shared brain scan images on her Instagram account that showed the effect of post-traumatic stress disorder on her brain. After describing it as "hilarious and terrifying," she shared more about the results the following day.
"Seeing the physical reality of what's going on in there was incredible to me," she wrote on Instagram on April 12.
"I mean I feel it all the time, but seeing it is totally different and super cool. someday, when I'm feeling ready or when I'm more healed up, we can talk about it. I am constantly working on my health/learning how to process pain (aren't we all). everyday is different but I'm doing my best. jus know I will continue showing up and giving as much of my energy as I can and do my best even tho my brain looks like the world map," she added at that time. (ANI)

