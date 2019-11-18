Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande cancels Sweetener Tour's Sunday show due to ill health

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:37 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Owing to her health issues, singer Ariana Grande who is currently on her Sweetener Tour, cancelled her show in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday night (local time).
The news came a day after she updated fans about her health saying that she is feeling "very sick."
However, Grande, in a video shared on her Instagram story a few hours prior to the concert, disclosed that her health has worsened.
"I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow. I'm not really sure what's going on. But, I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight. I am so sad and sorry," she said the video.
Adding that all the tickets will be refunded, she continued, "I'm just really devastated. Thank you for understanding and sending love."
"I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry," the 26-year-old added.
A while later, the '7 rings' crooner also posted a clip of her using a steamer to help her breathe regularly.
She had on Saturday penned a lengthy post on Instagram revealing that she is seeing a doctor and trying "very best to get better for tomorrow's show."
Her next performance from the tour is scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday. (ANI)

