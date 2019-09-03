Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande files lawsuit against fashion retailer for using 'strikingly similar' model

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:59 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): Singer Ariana Grande has registered a lawsuit against clothing company Forever 21 seeking at least USD10 million in damages.
The suit has been filed after the retailer allegedly recruited a look-alike model of Grande, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The complaint by the singer has been filed in a California federal court and states that Forever 21 contacted Grande's representatives in anticipation of her latest album titled 'thank u, next' for a possible endorsement deal.
"Notably, the endorsement deal Forever 21 sought with Ms Grande centred around social media marketing, including, but not limited to, Twitter posts, Instagram posts, and Instagram stories," stated the complaint.
Meanwhile, the '7 Rings' singer pressed on the fact that even her single Instagram post yields her "well into the six figures" and added that the deal, "never came to fruition because the amounts that Forever 21 offered to pay for the right to use Ms Grande's name and likeness were insufficient for an artist of her stature."
"Rather than pay for that right as the law requires, Defendants simply stole it by launching a misleading campaign across its website and social media platforms primarily in January and February 2019," continued the complaint.
It further added, "The campaign capitalized on the concurrent success of Ms Grande's album Thank U, Next by publishing at least 30 unauthorized images and videos misappropriating Ms Grande's name, image, likeness, and music in order to create the false perception of her endorsement."
The model hired by the fashion label sported Grande's iconic ponytail look and looked "strikingly similar." (ANI)

