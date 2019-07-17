Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande finally gets her Grammy five months after big win

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Congratulations are in order for singer Ariana Grande! The artist has finally received her Grammy Award.
While the 26-year-old singer won her first-ever Grammy five months ago, she didn't receive her trophy until yesterday. The artist shared some pictures of her trophy on Instagram recently.
"Really glad I checked the mail," she wrote alongside a photo of her with the award.
Her manager, Scooter Braun, is proud of her, too. He also posted a picture of him with the singer, congratulating her, while also revealing that he delivered the trophy to the singer.
"This right here is family. I couldn't have been prouder this week to deliver this one her very first Grammy. There is no one more deserving and this is truly the first chapter of her epic story. She is an icon living and is exactly who she claims to be. Yes she is now and forever more Grammy award winner @arianagrande but to me she is simply Ari... one of the strongest people I know with a heart of gold. Proud of you Ari!! Love yah," he wrote.
"So grateful. Thank you Scoot. Even though you ruined my joke about it coming in the mail," Grande wrote in the comments section.
The singer won Best Pop Vocal Album for her album 'Sweetener' back in February. However, she didn't actually attend the 2019 Grammys.
For the unversed, the 'Thank U, Next' singer was scheduled to perform at the Grammys. However, she backed out last minute after a clash with Grammys producer. While the Recording Academy's executive producer, Ken Ehrlich, said "there's not enough time to make it work," the singer insisted this wasn't the case.
"I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity and self-expression was stifled by you that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more," she tweeted at that time.
Pushing back against Ehrlich's claim that the singer "felt it was too late for her to pull something together" for the show, Grande tweeted the producer had kept her from performing the tracks she wanted to sing.
In fact, Grande claimed she "offered three different songs."
"It's about collaboration. It's about feeling supported. It's about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favours or playing games. It's just a game y'all...and I'm sorry but that's not what music is to me," she claimed.
Despite the dispute, Grande was still thankful for the honour.
"I know I'm not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things .... but f--k ....... this is wild and beautiful," she tweeted at that time. "Thank you so much," she added.
She also didn't let her boycott from the show ruin her night and still wore her Grammys gown. (ANI)

