Ariana Grande is dating Mikey Foster

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Ariana Grande who recently released her latest track 'Boyfriend' with music group Social House has found her partner in one of its members.
The 26-year old is dating Mikey Foster, member of the band, according to Page Six.
The two have been spending time together and have been regularly seeing each other for quite a while now.
The 'Boyfriend' music video features Grande and Foster in what seemed to be a complicated relationship. Whenever, the former sees the latter with any other girl, she gets jealous and attacks the women around Foster.
Along with the latest release, Grande has collaborated with Social House on 'Thank U, Next' and '7 Rings'.
This is her first official relationship since Grande called off her engagement to American comedian Pete Davidson this past fall.
After a hyped relationship and public split from ex Pete Davidson last fall, the 'Love Me Harder' singer jokingly vowed to stay single for 2019.
In an interview for Vogue's August cover story and as cited by People, the pop star called her relationship with Davidson an "amazing distraction" after a difficult split with late rapper Mac Miller.
"It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him," she told the magazine, as reported by People. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:23 IST

