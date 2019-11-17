Ariana Grande is 'very sick', might cancel upcoming 'Sweetener' tour shows

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Ariana Grande who is currently on her Sweetener World Tour, shared that she might have to cancel some upcoming shows owing to her ill health.

In a post shared on her Instagram story on Sunday, Grande wrote, "Hi my loves so I'm still very sick. I've been sick since the last London show. I don't know how it's possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I'm just in a lot of pain and it's difficult to breathe during the show."

Adding that she herself is unaware of things happening to her body, the '7 rings' crooner added," I am seeing my doctor and trying very best to get better for tomorrow's show."

Grande is scheduled to perform in Lexington, Kentucky on Sunday and shared that cancelling her show would be the last thing that she would want to do.

"Please take this as a gentle heads up... I don't want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if god forbid I can't make the show happen," she added.

Disclosing that she is on meds and taking drips. The 26-year-old described it as a "scary feeling", and added, "love you with all my heart and will keep you posted."



The singer even shared multiple videos of herself explaining the current condition.

"Hi everyone so I have a quick health update, I just finished my show in Charlottesville and I've been sick since the last show in London," she began.

"I've been coughing and had this like crazy sinus infection thing that has not gone away for a really long time. I haven't been able to really get better and tonight during the show tonight my head was really splitting and heavy and my glands really hurt and I'm trying to figure out what's going on," Grande continued.

The singer kick-started her world tour in March this year in New York and has previously cancelled several public appearances owing to different reasons. (ANI)

