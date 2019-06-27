Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus teaming for Charlie's Angels reboot?

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey seem to be coming together for a new project in the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot as they teased their fans with cryptic tweets.

Both Cyrus and Grande shared the same 14-second clip with the logo of the forthcoming film on the micro-blogging site.

Cyrus also tagged singer-songwriter Rey in her tweet indicating that the three ladies are up for something new.



Grande also revealed that the trailer of the film will drop on Thursday.

However, this isn't the first time that Cyrus will be collaborating with the '7 Rings' singer. The two were last seen together in 2017 at the Manchester benefit concert, which came after the bombing during Grande's Dangerous Woman tour, reported People.

The upcoming reboot stars 'Twilight' actor Kristen Stewart along with Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. The film is being directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Kristen, Naomi, and Ella will portray the three Angels in the film working for a detective agency. The film is about the next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie. Elizabeth Banks will portray the role of their unseen boss, Bosley. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will be essaying the other two Bosleys. Sam Claflin, Jonathan Tucker, and Luis Gerardo Mendez have also been roped in, but their roles are still kept under wraps.

The movie is based on the television series of the same name which ran from 1976 to 1981. Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu played the role of Angels in two movies of the franchise that were released in 2000 and 2003.

The draft for the upcomong version is penned by Jay Basu and Banks, based on the earlier versions by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas. (ANI)