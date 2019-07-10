Ariana Grande opens up about grief over Mac Miller, "highly unrealistic" Pete Davidson romance

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande opened up about her past relationships and personal turmoil in her latest interview.

Grande spoke about everything from the Manchester bombing to the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her whirlwind romance with comedian Pete Davidson in an interview with Vogue, as cited by Variety.

The 26-year-old singer went on to discuss the process of healing while remaining in the spotlight and the process behind her last two widely successful albums 'Sweetener' and 'Thank U, Next'.

During her interview, Grande paused in several moments to briefly cry, once when speaking about her recent experience of headlining Coachella music festival and how it reminded her of Miller, and later when discussing the bombing that happened during her Manchester concert in May 2017.

The star candidly said, "I'm a person who's been through a lot and doesn't know what to say about any of it to myself, let alone the world. I see myself onstage as this perfectly polished, great-at-my-job entertainer, and then in situations like this I'm just this little basket-case puddle of figuring it out."

Speaking about the Manchester bombing, she said, "It's not my trauma. It's those families'. It's their losses, and so it's hard to just let it all out without thinking about them reading this and reopening the memory for them."

She also reflected upon the falling apart of her relationship to Miller due to his substance abuse.

Grande spoke about her famous response to a tweet that claimed Miller was arrested for drunk driving because of the breakup the two went through, to which she fired back, "shaming and blaming a woman for a man's inability to keep his s-- together is a very major problem. let's please stop doing that."

That tweet, she said, came from "a place of complete defeat."

In fact, she said she was always worried about Miller during their relationship. The outlet said that friends of the singer recalled Grande tracking Miller's movements to ensure his sobriety.

"By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f--. He was the best person ever, and he didn't deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming... less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away," she said during her recent interview.

She also described the starting of her relationship with ex-fiance Davidson as an "amazing distraction."

"It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him. I'm like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don't trust myself with the life stuff," she said.

While describing her trip to New York, she recalled how her friends encouraged her to work through her grief with her music. However, she also mentioned that she doesn't remember the making of 'Thank U, Next' and doesn't remember much about her time in New York because she was "so drunk and so sad."

"I don't really remember how it started or how it finished, or how all of a sudden there were 10 songs on the board. I think that this is the first album and also the first year of my life where I'm realizing that I can no longer put off spending time with myself, just as me."

On the work front, Ariana will be next seen in writer-director Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical 'The Prom'. (ANI)

