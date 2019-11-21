Ariana Grande praises Bernie Sanders after he attends her concert

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Singer Ariana Grande thanked American politician, Sen. Bernie Sanders, for attending one of her concerts on Tuesday.

"MY GUY," Grande tweeted alongside photos of her and Sanders on Wednesday.

"[T]hank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for!" she added before saying she will "never smile this hard again promise."

Sanders, for his part, praised Grande on Twitter, describing her as an "outstanding advocate for social justice."

"We must all be prepared - like Ariana has shown - to fight for everyone who is struggling. It was great to meet her in Atlanta last night," he said. (ANI)

