Ariana Grande returns to Grammy stage with three-song medley

Returning to the Grammys stage with a bang, American singer Ariana Grande performed her power-packed three-song medley on Sunday.

Grande started the performance with an orchestrated version of her song 'Imagine' and then slid into the rendition of 'My Favourite Things' from 'The Sound Of Music'.

Without missing a single beat, the singer later ended her performance with the title track of her hit album 'Thank U, Next' for which has also received a Grammy nod this year.

The 26-year-old singer has received a total of five nominations including the biggie Album Of The Year award.


