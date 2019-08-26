Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande returns to Manchester for Pride Festival after 2017 bombing

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande returned to Manchester recently to perform at the Pride Festival after the 2017 bombing at her concert.
The 26-year-old songstress headlined Manchester Pride Festival on Sunday, marking her first performance in the city in two years, reported People.
On May 22, 2017, a terrorist bombing killed 22 and injured more than 250 people at the singer's city concert. Less than a month later, she returned to Manchester to host a benefit concert, with the profit of the show going towards victims and families that were impacted by the attack.
During her performance, the Grammy-award winning star performed many of her hits including '7 Rings', 'One Last Time', 'Break Free', 'Side to Side', 'Be Alright' and 'No Tears Left to Cry'.
Before her show, Grande, who has a very special bond with the city, shared that all her fans in Manchester are "my heart in every way."
"On our way to Manchester pride, love u so much. Can't wait to give u all our love. You're my heart in every way. see u soon," she tweeted on Sunday.
Ahead of the show, Grande was called out by some Twitter users, who accused the singer of exploiting the LGBTQ community.
"Idk Ariana headlining pride when she's straight (as far as we're all aware) and doubling the price of tickets kinda smells like exploitation of the LGBT community to me," one user tweeted.
"I have nothing to do with ticket pricing -- manchester pride sets those rates, and they're mostly out of my control," Grande wrote days later, noting that "the LGBTQ community has been so special to me and supportive throughout my career."
"The relationships I have with LGBTQ fans, friends, and family make me so happy. I want to celebrate and support this community regardless of my identity or how people label me. And also I wanna visit a city that means so much to me," Grande added.
In 2018, after releasing the single 'No Tears Left to Cry', the first song off her album 'Sweetener', Grande admitted that she was still finding her footing after the tragedy.
"May 22, 2017, will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life," she said in a letter to fans shared in November.
Grande went on to explain that the tragedy taught her resilience and also that one should not take life for granted.
"The people of Manchester were able to change an event that portrayed the worst of humanity into one that portrayed the most beautiful of humanity. 'Like a handprint on my heart'. I think of Manchester constantly and will carry this with me every day for the rest of my life," she added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:35 IST

Kristen Bell's kids 'know everything' about 'Frozen 2'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Actress Kristen Bell who is playing Anna in upcoming musical fantasy 'Frozen 2,' revealed that her kids already know everything about the film which is slated to hit theatres on November 22.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:29 IST

Aamir Khan backs PM Modi's move to ban single-use plastic

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday expended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:57 IST

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos get Emotional as they send...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Finally, it was the time for actress Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to send their daughter, Lola Grace Consuelos, off to college.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:56 IST

Opera singer Jose Placido Domingo performs first time after...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Spanish opera singer Jose Placido Domingo performed for the first time since allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour surfaced against the singer in mid-August.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:42 IST

Varun Dhawan accuses this actor of copying colour of his outfit

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan, who is prepping for his next outing 'Coolie No. 1', also featuring Sara Ali Khan, accused his co-star of copying the colour of his outfit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:07 IST

Taylor Swift opens up about dealing with haters

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who never shies away from speaking her mind, opened up about dealing with haters and negativity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:03 IST

Bhumi Pednekar oozes glam in first look from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Piquing curiosity of the audience, Bhumi Pednekar shared her first look from the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:57 IST

Here's how Ryan Reynolds trolled Blake Lively on her birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Actor Blake Lively turned a year older on Sunday and her husband celebrated the special occasion in a hilarious way. In a move typical of seasoned troller Ryan Reynolds, the actor shared a series of hilarious candid snaps featuring his beloved wife on her birthd

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:23 IST

'Mission Mangal' continues winning streak, crosses Rs. 150 crore mark

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal' is unstoppable at the box office and has surpassed the Rs. 150 crore mark in just 11 days of its run.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:44 IST

'Black Widow' poster features Natasha Romanoff's new suit, David...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Start saving up because 'Black Widow' is finally going to get the spotlight all to herself next May and you don't want to miss it!

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:45 IST

Anupam Kher shares throwback photo to wish wife Kirron Kher on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): It has been 34 blissful years of marriage for Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher and the 'A Wednesday' actor made sure to wish his wife in the most adorable way possible.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:50 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend his ex's wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Does the idea of attending your ex's marriage make you unconformable? Well, that's certainly not the case with Prince Harry, who "will definitely" go to the wedding of his ex and model Cressida Bonas.

Read More
iocl