Ariana Grande reveals alleged stalker pulled knife, threaten to kill her

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI): Pop star Ariana Grande recently revealed that a man, who allegedly pulled a knife on her security guards and got arrested at her home, has been threatening her for months.

TMZ obtained the legal documents to get a restraining order filed by Ariana in which she explained that the alleged stalker named Aharon Brown has terrorised her for 7 months, but then things escalated to a crisis level on the evening of September 9, when Ariana was at home.

She alleged that Brown showed up again and brandished a large hunting knife. When security asked him to leave, he became combative and screamed, "I'll f**king kill you and her."



As per earlier reports, cops were called and Brown fled on foot. He was ordered to stop multiple times but failed to do so, and was eventually taken into custody after that.

TMZ reported that a law enforcement officer also filed a declaration saying he "feared the alleged stalker would be released from jail and therefore the restraining order is essential".

Ariana in her declaration said, "I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family."

For the unversed, Brown is in custody and has been charged with two felony counts of making criminal threats. (ANI)

