Ariana Grande shares adorable pictures with Dalton Gomez hours before birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande shared an insight into how the singer is going to celebarate her quarantine birthday with her furry friends and Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

According to Page Six, the 'Side to Side' singermade her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez Instagram official late Thursday (local time), just hours before her 27th birthday.

As per the outler, Grande posted a series of photos and videos that includes shots with Gomez, as well as her dogs and best friend Doug Middlebrook, and captioned them, "almost 27 :)"



Earlier in March, the outlet confirmed that Grande and Gomez, who works as a real estate agent in California, were dating. (ANI)

