Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande tears up while paying tribute to her late ex-boyfriend

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): American Singer Ariana Grande got teary-eyed while paying tribute to late ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller at her 'Sweetener' concert in Pittsburgh.
The singer couldn't hold her tears back as she sang 'Thank u, next' and broke down when she reached the reference to Miller in the line - "Wish I could say, Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel."
According to E! News, the arena echoed with the late rapper's songs, even as the audience was taking their seats before the concert began.
The singer commenced her tour in Albany, New York on March 18 and honoured Miller by playing his songs in the background.
Rapper Malcolm James McCormick popularly known as Mac Miller passed away from a drug overdose in September, last year.
The late rapper was posthumously nominated for his first ever Grammy this year for his final studio album 'Swimming' in the Best Rap Album category, although he lost out to Cardi B.
Almost nine months after his death, his first posthumous track 'Time' was released on Friday. The song features Miller and singer Kali Uchis. (ANI)

