Ariana Grande tells fans to care about others and take coronavirus seriously

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 16 (ANI): On Sunday singer Ariana Grande called out those who continue to dismiss the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets shared on social media, Ariana blasted people who speak and act irresponsibly because they're not in the high-risk group -- elderly people or those suffering from pre-existing medical conditions -- who are more likely to suffer severely from the disease.

"Please don't turn a blind eye. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly," Ariana wrote.





Grande further mentioned that. "The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now." (ANI)

