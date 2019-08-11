Ariana Grande's special shout out to Republic Records on eighth anniversary of label signing

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American singer and Grammy-award singer Ariana Grande gave a special tribute to her record label 'Republic Records' on the eighth anniversary of signing the deal with the company.

"Signed to Republic Records eight years ago today and released my debut album six years ago" the pop star shared on her Twitter handle on Saturday. "Thankful for my republic family and deeply proud of every project we've released together. Music is the most special thing in the world. Thank u for believing in me and my voice."

Since 2013, the singer has released four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 under Republic which includes 'Yours Truly,' 'My Everything,' 'Sweetener' and 'Thank U, Next.'

The company Republic which is a division of Universal Music Group spotted Grande's tweet and responded with some kind words of their own, reported Billboard.

"So honored to be family!" the label tweeted.

"We couldn't be more proud of your growth & dedication. All the love in the worldddddd."

Last year, the 'Bang Bang' singer praised her label team on social media for its support after receiving the 'woman of the year' award at Billboard's 2018 Women in Music event.

She shared a red carpet picture with Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman from the event, addressing her note to him and the rest of the label.

"I know it ain't always easy being in business w a tiny, Italian, hardball playing, pixie-like me," she captioned the Instagram picture.

"I want to thank you for making me feel supported, for trusting my vision and always doing what's right." (ANI)

