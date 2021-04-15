Arjun Kapoor shares teaser of 'Dil Hai Deewana', song to release on this date

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The teaser of the upcoming music video 'Dil Hai Deewana' by T-series, featuring Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh was unveiled on Thursday.

Going by the teaser, it's safe to say that the romantic dance track that was recently shot in Mumbai will have your feet tapping away with its upbeat tunes.

The 'Gunday' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the song's teaser along with the caption "A love story that is filled with fun! #DilHaiDeewana Teaser out now. Song releasing on 17th April 2021."



The fun-filled teaser features a story of 'The Good, The Bad and The Pretty', featuring Arjun and Rakul in a super cool and suave avatar, as they groove to the peppy song. The background score of the teaser has Anil Kapoor's 'Dhina Dhin Dha' tune from the movie 'Ram Lakhan', with a blue and yellow Macaw making a cameo towards the end of the video.



Rakul also shared the teaser on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Are you ready for a little glimpse of our love story? #DilHaiDeewana Teaser out now. Tune in now: http://bit.ly/DilHaiDeewana_Teaser Song releasing on 17th April 2021."



Earlier, Arjun had shared some posters of the upcoming music video to tease its theme. While in one of the posters, he portrayed 'The Good', in the other one he was 'The Bad'. Rakul was 'The Pretty' one in both the posters.

'Dil Hai Deewana', composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed, reunites Arjun with his 'Aurangzeb' co-star turned singer, Zara Khan, who has lent the female vocals for the song along with Darshan Raval. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the full music video is slated to release on April 17.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Arjun and Rakul will be seen together in the Netflix movie 'Sardar and Grandson', directed by debutante filmmaker Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Apart from that, Arjun who was recently seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', co-starring Parineeti Chopra, also has 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline. Rakul also has an interesting line-up of films like 'MayDay', 'Doctor G' and 'Thank God'. (ANI)

