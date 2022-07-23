Armaan Malik unveils Hindi version of his song 'You'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Singer Armaan Malik has come up with the Hindi version of his popular English song 'You'.

'You' was Armaan's fourth solo English single that crossed over 10 Million streams on Spotify within seven months. The vocals for 'Tu/You' are soft and calm and the minimal instrumentation on the track beautifully complements the words, leaving the listeners with a warm fuzzy feeling. It is described as a love ballad.

The Hindi version 'Tu' was unveiled on Armaan's 27th birthday.

"The response to 'You' has been phenomenal. It's probably my most successful global single to date. 'You' being my first English ballad, is extremely close to my heart. A lot of my fans have been eager to listen to the song in Hindi ever since its release earlier this year which is why I am truly excited to bring the official Hindi rendition of the song. I hope this song makes listeners feel like they are getting a big warm hug from me on a gloomy rainy day and goes on to make a forever place in their hearts.", said Armaan.

Armaan's musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. His other famous tracks include 'Kaun Tujhe', 'Jab Tak', 'Pehla Pyaar' and 'Besabriya' among others. (ANI)

