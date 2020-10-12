Artist transforms New York subway station to pay tribute to late guitarist Eddie

New York [US], October 12 (ANI): A New York-based street artist paid tribute to late guitarist Eddie Van Halen as he transformed Van Siclen Avenue in Brooklyn into 'Van Halen Avenue.'

Street artist Adrian Wilson had paid a similar tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month by changing 50th Street into 'RUth Street', according to Variety.



Wilson, in an Instagram post, wrote, "Come on people! I even explained on TV how this works and how easy it is. A famous person dies, look up the name of a subway stop and put a sticker over it to memorialize the person. It's that easy! I left it 4 days for someone else to head to Brooklyn and take the credit but nobody stepped up, so ok, I guess I've got to do it myself... you're welcome."

Earlier, music streaming platform Spotify transformed the Union Square and Broadway-Lafayette stations into elaborate memorials for Prince and David Bowie, respectively. The Franklin Avenue station in Brooklyn was briefly turned into 'Aretha Franklin Avenue,' unofficially.

Eddie Van Halen was the lead guitarist and main songwriter of the Van Helen group he co-founded with his brother in 1972. After battling throat cancer, he passed away at an age of 65 on October 6, 2020. (ANI)

