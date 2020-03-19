Asha Bhosle spots silver lining as world combats COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle has taken to the social media to comment on the resurgence of Namaste -- a traditional Indian gesture -- as the world fights through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, the musical virtuoso mentioned that the "present situation has popularized Our traditional greeting of...". The text was immediately followed by a "namaste" emoji.

Greeting each other with a Namaste instead of a handshake is fast becoming the norm among people as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the coronavirus through human contact.

The 86-year-old's Tweet garnered several comments from users who wished for her safety and wellbeing.

Fondly called 'Asha Tai', the songstress has won several prestigious awards and accolades in her immensely successful career which has lasted for more than seven decades.

The latest feather in Bhosle's cap came as an honorary doctorate conferred to her by the University of Salford in Greater Manchester, England, in October last year.

The singer has provided playback for smash hits like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum', among many others. (ANI)

