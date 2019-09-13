Avril Lavigne (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Avril Lavigne (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Avril Lavigne is looking forward for her 'Head Above Water' tour

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:43 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Canadian singer Avril Lavigne who is all set to kick-start her 'Head Above Water' tour this weekend in Seattle, opened up about what fans can expect from the power-packed schedule.
"It's finally here. We've been working so hard," Avril shared with E! News' before teasing about the tour.
"I start with I need to be comfortable and it's always really hot on stage so I try to wear clothing that's light where I don't feel restricted."
She continued, "I have a couple of dresses and skirts to bounce around from and just kind of go with the rock n roll kind of vibe. A lot of black."
Apart from her style, the fans will likely hear the singer's timeless hits. In addition to her classics, the 34-year-old star will perform songs from her latest album 'Head Above Water.'
"I love performing all of the hits over the last 17 years from like 'Girlfriend' and 'Sk8er Boi,' 'Complicated' to 'My Happy Ending,'" she shared with E! News exclusively.
"'Head Above Water' for me on this album, when I first started performing it and promoting it, it was very emotional for me to perform but it also felt good and cathartic because I wrote that song during a time of my health battle and I've come so far and here I am," she added.
Back in 2014, Avril who started to feel fatigued and achy revealed that she was suffering from Lyme disease.
When asked how she is feeling today, Avril said she feels "very good" and is all geared up to give back. The proceeds from her upcoming tour will be donated to The Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports individuals with Lyme disease, serious illnesses, and disabilities.
"I think it's just bringing awareness to the fact that it exists. A lot of people don't know about it," Avril explained when asked to share the biggest misconceptions about the disease. "I didn't know about it and I was four-wheeling through the woods all the time and I was hiking. I didn't know ticks had Lyme disease and it was a thing and I got a bug bite and it changed my life forever." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:11 IST

