Ayushmann Khurrana expresses his love for music on World Music Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Apart from being a great actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is also an amazing singer. He has enthralled fans with soulful songs such as 'Paani Da Rang', 'Nazm Nazm', 'Saadi Galli Aaja', 'Mitti Di Khushboo', and 'Chan Kitthan' over the years.

In fact, his love for music propelled him to start a band called Ayushmann Bhava a few years back. On the occasion of World Music Day 2022, Ayushmann revealed that people can expect some really beautiful singles coming from him soon.

"Ever since I started making music, I aspired to usher in a different sound for people. I have tried to be on that journey every time I have sung. I want my musical identity to be effortless, new age, slightly off-beat yet cool, melodious and always youth facing. Today, I'm really excited to share that I have been working on some really beautiful tracks which I can't wait to share," he shared.

He added, "Music has always been my best friend. I have always maintained that I'm the happiest when I express through music and I'm eager to speak to people and bare my heart and soul with these new tracks. The microphone has been my companion since my school days - its seen me through every phase of life. So, I'm really going to pour my heart out this time with these new songs that are coming your way."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G and film-maker Aanand L. Rai's Action Hero which is being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

Speaking about his upcoming films, Ayushmann had earlier said, "I hope to have an incredibly exciting year in cinema because I have really diverse films releasing in 2022. I have always looked to handpick projects that are out of the ordinary and I'm confident that I'm bringing the best of content that I could find for audiences to watch and enjoy on the big screen."

About 'Doctor G' and 'Action Hero', Ayushmann revealed that the former deals with a "subject that will make people ponder about an important social issue told in the most entertaining manner.

"He said the other film is "super fresh, zany and quirky". "I loved exploring this genre for the first time and I know that we have a product that will engage and intrigue cine-lovers across India."Overall, I'm thrilled about the year ahead and want to give audiences quality entertainment along with the freshest content that's novel for the big screen," Ayushmann concluded. (ANI)