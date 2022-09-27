Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' new song 'O Sweetie Sweetie' to be out soon

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Doctor G' on Tuesday, unveiled the teaser of the new song 'O Sweetie Sweetie.'

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the teaser which he captioned, "For all my sweeties out there, this one's for you straight from my heart! #OSweetieSweetie Teaser out now! #DoctorGInCinemas from 14th October 2022."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjAHB5Yv80t/

'O Sweetie Sweetie' is a soulful creation by Amit Trivedi on the Lyrics of Raj Shekhar. Adding to the magic Ayushmann's voice has created, the song also is a visual treat with its aesthetic & minimalistic set-up giving a live performance feel to the music lovers.

Soon after Ayushmann dropped the melodious teaser, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.



Actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Love it."

Actor Krushna Abhishek wrote, "Song bhi cute hai bro and u too good luck always."

"You are only one sweetie," a fan wrote.

Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, 'Doctor G' marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Ayushmann and Rakul Preet Singh.

Shefali Shah is also a part of the film.

"Doctor G is a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical campus and is a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world. Ayushmann Khurrana has done an amazing job essaying the role of Doctor Uday Gupta. He along with Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh has brought so much to their individual roles that can make one relate to these characters and situations. The film addresses gender stereotypes in his personal and professional life enveloped in comedy and is something that will appeal to young-India," Anubhuti said.

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap 'Doctor G' is set to release in theatres on 14th October. (ANI)

