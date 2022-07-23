B Praak announces his new song 'Dhoke Pyaar Ke'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Singer-composer B Praak is back with a new breakup anthem.

The 'Pachtaoge' hitmaker has collaborated with T-Series for a new song titled 'Dhoke Pyaar Ke'.

"Songs in the heartbreak genre have always worked wonders for me as an artist. 'Pachtaoge' and 'Dil Tod Ke' saw immense love from music enthusiasts and I look forward to their response on 'Dhoke Pyaar Ke'," B Praak shared.



The upcoming heartbreak single is composed by Rochak Kohli who had teamed up with B Praak on the blockbuster song 'Dil Tod Ke'. The song is penned by Rashmi Virag and features Khushali Kumar, Khushali Kumar, Ehan Bhat and Vardhan Puri.



'Dhoke Pyaar Ke' is set to be released on July 25.

Meanwhile, B Praak has been approached to be a part of the tenth season of a popular dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja'. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi have been roped in as the judges. (ANI)

