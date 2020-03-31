Backstreet Boys perform 'I Want It That Way' at coronavirus benefit concert

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): As a part of Fox Star's 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America', the widely popular band Backstreet Boys teamed up via video chat to perform their hit song 'I Want It That Way.'

The concert is a benefit programme to provide support and relief for Americans affected by the coronavirus.

The performance was kickstarted by Brian Littrell.

Singing the opening lines of the "You are my fire, my one desire," from his home in Atlanta and was later followed by the other four members Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough.

The performance video was shared by online content creator Austin Kellerman on his Twitter. Kellerman said, "Well done, Backstreet Boys. [?] #iHeartConcertonFox."



The one-hour special musical event paid tribute to the front-line responders, and all medical professionals fighting to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus that has brought the whole world to a stand-still. (ANI)

