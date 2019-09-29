'Bad at Love' singer Halsey dating man of her dreams!

Halsey
Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Singer Halsey, who has been very open and vocal about her crush on actor Evan Peters, seems to be living her dream days now.
If sources are to be believed the 'Bad at Love' singer is in fact very lucky to get to date her crush.
A source told Us Weekly that the 24-year-old singer and the 'American Horror Story' actor have been seeing each other for several weeks now.
In a number of photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the two were spotted holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Los Angeles recently.
Halsey, who gained prominence from self-released music, has previously expressed her affection for the actor many times over the past seven years, often tweeting about her crush on the star.
"Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers," she wrote in November 2012.
The 'Without Me' actor went all out and made her intentions quite clear in November 2013. "Petition for Evan Peters to date me," she tweeted.
In addition to five other posts about Peters, she concluded in November 2014, "I'm a f-king liar I'm so in love with Evan Peters I'm so whipped I'm whipped as f-k !"
Halsey was previously dating Yungblud. The duo confirmed their romance in January when she made their relationship Instagram official.
Fans speculated that Halsey and the 22-year-old singer split after he seemingly called out his ex for riding roller-coasters with Peters at Six Flags.
"Somebody take me to Disneyland," Yungblud shouted in an Instagram Story video on September 27.
Prior to her romance with Yungblud, Halsey dated G-Eazy on and off for more than a year. She opened up about the breakup in her October cover story for Cosmopolitan.
"If the worst thing that's happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a s-tty dude, I think I'm doing all right," she told the magazine.
Meanwhile, Peters and Emma Roberts ended their engagement in March after seven years together on and off.
"Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends. Evan has moved out. It wasn't a bad breakup," a source told Us Weekly at that time.
Roberts moved on with Garrett Hedlund. An insider told the outlet in March, "Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old." (ANI)

