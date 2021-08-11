Badshah calls 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev 'the biggest hero'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): Rapper Badshah is all praises for the 10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo, who became an overnight internet sensation after a video of him singing the 2019 song went viral on social media.

On Wednesday, Badshah released the new version of the song that features none other than the young boy along with singer Aastha Gill and musician Rico. Of course, Badshah is there too.

Speaking about his collaboration with Sahdev, Badshah said, "'Bachpan ka Pyaar' is going to be a humungous celebration of the power of social media in current times. Aastha, Rico, and I are extremely excited to present the biggest hero amongst us, Sahdev. It's endearing to watch and present Sahdev on this music video, and I hope the song receives the same love as the teaser on my Instagram Reels that is breaking all kinds of records already."



The new version is composed by Hiten and the lyrics of this new version have been written by Badshah himself.

Fans have lauded Badshah for giving this opportunity to Sahdev.

"Thanks Badshah for collaborating with Sahdev. This is the real power of social media," a fan commented on Instagram.

For the unversed, Sahdev belongs to the Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. Reportedly, a few years ago, one of his teachers asked him to sing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' at school and recorded his video. The clip was subsequently shared on the internet, which eventually trended in 2021. (ANI)

