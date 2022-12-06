Badshah's song 'Kya Say' with Sukriti, Prakriti Kakar out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Rapper Badshah has collaborated with sister Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar for a song titled 'Kya Say'.

The trio unveiled the track on Tuesday. This song has a soft and romantic vibe to it and it has been composed by Badshah and Chamath Sangeeth, written by Badshah.



Talking about her experience shooting the music video Prakriti said "Shooting for 'Kya Say?' with Badshah was really exciting. I was totally in my comfort zone and even the location was very majestic and dreamy."

Sukriti added, "The location for the music video matched the sultry and dreamy vibes of the song. Badshah was really fun to be around during the shoot and we had an amazing time there."

Sharing the music video, Badshah took to Instagram and wrote, "Media bole jo mere baare mein baatein wo saari irrelevant..Kya Say with SuPra is out now on all streaming platforms and video on vyrl originals youtube channel."

The music video is set in a misty forest which features a river and elephants. Badshah is seen posing alongside a calf who is wearing a golden heavy necklace. (ANI)