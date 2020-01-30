Bappi Lahiri celebrates Saraswati Puja, dedicates his journey to Goddess

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Singer Bappi Lahiri is back to the country and celebrated Saraswati Puja at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Lahiri house was decorated with yellow flowers and the idol of Goddess Saraswati was beautifully adorned with ornaments.



The legendary singer has completed his 50-years in the industry as a music composer, and while talking to the media, he dedicated his journey in the music industry to the goddess.

Bappi recalled his first movie, a Bengali movie 'Dadu No. 1' and reminisced of how long he has come and marked his 50-years in the industry.

The singer while talking to the media said: "In 1969 my picture got released 'Dadu', Bengali picture as a music director... from then to the latest Ayushman-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.'"

"Its been a long journey from Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand to Ayushmaan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh.. it is all because of the blessings from Saraswati goddess."

He also explained about the Puja and said anybody is welcome, anyone can attend the puja and it is not restricted to someone who has an invite.

Bappi, who is also widely known as the disco-king of Bollywood, has given some great musical numbers in Hollywood and said during the conversation that his music never gets old.

"I've worked in Hollywood also, and with the pure blessing of the goddess I can say the Bappi Lahiri's music never gets old," he said.

Daughter of the singer, Rema Lahiri, also joined the media, to share how important the puja means to their family and also made reference to her father completing 50 years in the industry and thus, makes the ceremony even more special.



Rema while to the media said: "It is extremely important to perform the Saraswati puja for us..she is the goddess of music, art, creativity, thus we join together to pay our prayers."

In reference to Bappi completing a milestone in the music industry, she further said: "With the guidance of all-mighty, support from the public, he has completed 50 years in the Industry."



The legendary singer later sang his superhit song from Disco Dancer, 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', the remix of which has tasted success in Hollywood. (ANI)

