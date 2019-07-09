Barbra Streisand opens up about Prince Charles romance rumours

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): American singer Barbra Streisand, who doesn't shy away from speaking her mind, recently opened up about the rumours that she once had an affair with Prince Charles.

The legendary singer performed at London's Hyde Park on Sunday night, poking fun at the rumours that she was once romantically involved with Prince of Wales, reported Fox News.

The 77-year-old crooner showed the audience various photos of her with Charles.

As photos of the two together in the 1970s flashed on the stage's screen as well as a newspaper headline that read "Barbra charms her prince, Charles", Streisand joked, "If I had played my cards right, I could have been the first Jewish princess."

The singer even showed newspaper headlines referencing her fling with Charles, who once said Streisand was his "only pinup."

The two first met in 1974 on the sets of Streisand's film 'Funny Lady'.

They met again 20 years later, when the singer performed at the Wembley Arena for an event benefitting the Prince's Trust charity, reported People.

Later that year, reports stated that Charles and Streisand had an affair after the prince split from Princess Diana.

According to Christopher Andersen in his 2016 book titled 'Game of Crowns: Elizabeth, Camilla, Kate and the Throne', Charles and Streisand "had a secret rendezvous at the Bel Air Hotel that no one knew about."

However, Charles wasn't the only royal referenced by the Oscar award-winning singer during her visit to London. Streisand also talked about meeting Princess Diana.

"After the performance, the protocol was for her to get up first, but she pushed me up and made me get up first. She was so kind," Streisand recalled.

Charles wasn't the only Royal the star spoke of at her show. In her opening track, Streisand amended a lyric to "When the Sun Comes Out" to "When the sun begins to sparkle, like that ring on Meghan Markle."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie on May 6 and celebrated his royal christening over the weekend. (ANI)