Beat your quarantine blues with Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the extreme cold weather, the latest song of legendary Pakistani singers Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom' feels like a long hug from someone making you warm and telling you to just jhoom and wear your heart on your sleeve.

The opening line 'Peeda nu mai seene laavan, Te mai hasdi jaavan' of Coke Studio's new track tells you to laugh through your challenges. It's as beautiful as someone handing you a cup of warm hot chocolate on a winter evening. Undoubtedly, with their versatile voices, both these ladies have created a gem.

Written by Adnan Dhool, composed and co-produced by Zulfiqar, 'Tu Jhoom' was released on the official YouTube page of Coke Studio a day ago, and till now, it has garnered over 3.5 million views. This is Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's first collaboration ever, and the way their voices blended together perfectly proved that they can give any singer a run for their money.



Credits also go to instrumentalists contributing to tabla, bass, drums, guitar, synthesiser, and octapad for weaving magic.



After listening to 'Tu Jhoom', netizens heaped praises on Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal.

"This composition will be called one of the best in Coke Studio's history. Kudos," a social media user commented.

"Finally my soul feels so liberated by listening to this. Hats off to Aibda Parveen and Naseebo Lal. On loop," another one wrote.



Apart from comments filled with appreciation, many also uploaded videos of them crooning to 'Tu Jhoom'.

Each line of the soul-stirring song is comprised messages of hope and allows listeners to forget their worries and celebrate life.

'Saari khushiyan mil jaavan te picche ki reh jaana' -- it tells you what's yours will always find you..All you have to do is dance to the madness of this universe, "Tu Jhoom". (ANI)

