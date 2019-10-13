Bella Hadid, The Weeknd celebrated her birthday as 'friends'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Supermodel Bella Hadid and singer The Weeknd, who parted ways two months back, recently reunited for Hadid's birthday, but hold your horses, they celebrated her special day as just "friends" despite recent reconciliation rumours.

Amid numerous reports suggesting that the pair had reconciled, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd, increased the speculation by attending the supermodel's 23rd birthday celebration in New York City this week, reported People.

However, the 29-year-old singer's representative told the outlet that "they just attended as friends."

The singer appeared to comment on the ongoing reconciliation rumours about the pair himself on Instagram, recently posting a number of cryptic posts.

"Imagine obsessing over someone's relationship that u don't know s-- about," he wrote in one post, adding a clown emoji.

He also shared a screenshot of an old tweet, in which he wrote, "if I didn't confirm it myself, then it is 'not confirmed'."

Although the singer was not seen in any of the photos shared by Hadid's family members, the model's mother Yolanda Hadid did post a slideshow of images from the celebrations.

"We might not have it all together but together we have it all. So much fun celebrating the birth of my baby girl," she captioned the post.

The singer and the model first met after Tesfaye asked her to be in the artwork for his 2015 album 'Beauty Behind the Madness'. The duo parted ways in 2016 due to their time commitments and schedules.

"Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album. They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends," a source told People at that time.

The duo then rekindled their relationship in 2018 after the singer and Hadid were spotted together at a Coachella party.

In August, E! News reported that the couple had called it quits again, with a source telling the outlet that "distance" was to blame.

"They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," the source told E! News. (ANI)

