Benji Madden's birthday wish for Cameron Diaz will warm your heart!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): American musician Benji Madden's birthday wish for his wife and actor Cameron Diaz is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!

Madden has nothing but adoration for his wife and made sure to express his love in a heartfelt post. The 40-year-old musician posted a sweet message along with a black-and-white photo of the two on Instagram for the special day.

"Happy Birthday to My Beautiful Wife," he began his post with a slew of heart emojis.

"You deserve Everything Good that the Universe has to Give. I'm Yours Always Forever. Many More Baby," the 'Good Charlotte' band member wrote along with the picture of the couple riding together on a boat.



After being married for nearly four years, it's clear that the couple is still head-over-heels in love with each other. In fact, earlier this month, Diaz gushed about her doting husband during an interview with InStyle for their 25th Anniversary September 2019 issue, reported E! News.

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she expressed during the interview.

The 47-year-old actor also spoke about how marriage is "hard" and you need somebody who is willing to put the efforts with you.

"My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time," she said.

When it came to getting married, Diaz revealed that she wasn't totally sure if she was ready for the big step. However, she said, "Benji was special."

"I don't know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He's just a good man. There's no bulls--t. It's really refreshing. I'm really grateful for him," she candidly said at that time.

The two, who got married in January 2015, live a quiet life away from the public eye and are rarely spotted out and about.

"It's fun to just not have anybody know what I'm up to. Because my time is all mine. I'm not selling any films, and because I'm not selling anything, I don't have to give anybody anything. I'm not doing this anymore. I'm living my life," she said.

On the work front, Diaz hasn't starred in any film since the 2014 remake of 'Annie'. The star is also a wellness ambassador, releasing the 2013 bestseller 'The Body Book', followed by 2016's 'The Longevity Book', in which she shared her secrets to aging beautifully. (ANI)