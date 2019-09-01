Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz, Image courtesy: Instagram
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz, Image courtesy: Instagram

Benji Madden's birthday wish for Cameron Diaz will warm your heart!

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): American musician Benji Madden's birthday wish for his wife and actor Cameron Diaz is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!
Madden has nothing but adoration for his wife and made sure to express his love in a heartfelt post. The 40-year-old musician posted a sweet message along with a black-and-white photo of the two on Instagram for the special day.
"Happy Birthday to My Beautiful Wife," he began his post with a slew of heart emojis.
"You deserve Everything Good that the Universe has to Give. I'm Yours Always Forever. Many More Baby," the 'Good Charlotte' band member wrote along with the picture of the couple riding together on a boat.

After being married for nearly four years, it's clear that the couple is still head-over-heels in love with each other. In fact, earlier this month, Diaz gushed about her doting husband during an interview with InStyle for their 25th Anniversary September 2019 issue, reported E! News.
"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she expressed during the interview.
The 47-year-old actor also spoke about how marriage is "hard" and you need somebody who is willing to put the efforts with you.
"My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time," she said.
When it came to getting married, Diaz revealed that she wasn't totally sure if she was ready for the big step. However, she said, "Benji was special."
"I don't know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He's just a good man. There's no bulls--t. It's really refreshing. I'm really grateful for him," she candidly said at that time.
The two, who got married in January 2015, live a quiet life away from the public eye and are rarely spotted out and about.
"It's fun to just not have anybody know what I'm up to. Because my time is all mine. I'm not selling any films, and because I'm not selling anything, I don't have to give anybody anything. I'm not doing this anymore. I'm living my life," she said.
On the work front, Diaz hasn't starred in any film since the 2014 remake of 'Annie'. The star is also a wellness ambassador, releasing the 2013 bestseller 'The Body Book', followed by 2016's 'The Longevity Book', in which she shared her secrets to aging beautifully. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:18 IST

Anushka Sharma supports Zareen Khan after she gets trolled for...

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma came out in defence of Zareen Khan after she was body-shamed for sharing a picture that showed stretch marks on her stomach.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:24 IST

Ariana Grande cancels meet and greet due to depression, anxiety

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande is currently on her 'Sweetener' tour, but seems like performing night after night is taking a toll on the star.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:08 IST

Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas cheer for Jonas brothers during NYC show

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): As the famous boy band including Nick, Kevin Jonas gave a housefull performance at Madison Square Garden on Friday night in New York, their wives- Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas showed up to cheer for their husbands.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:04 IST

Meghan Markle's estranged father wants to make up, meet Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle recently insisted that he wants to reconcile with his daughter and her husband Prince Harry and meet the couple's son Archie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:55 IST

Here's what Akshay Kumar's fan did for the star

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Fitness enthusiast Akshay Kumar who is known to inspire several people, recently shared a selfie with a fan Parbat from Dwarka who walked over 900 km and reached Mumbai in 18 days to meet the star on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:39 IST

Let me shine damn: Ariana Grande claps back at fan

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande clapped back at her haters who claimed that she autotunes her songs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:26 IST

Stephen Baldwin reveals why Hailey, Justin Bieber want a...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018, are planning a traditional and religious second wedding, according to the model's father.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:10 IST

'Joker' receives eight-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' received an eight-minute standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival premiere on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:54 IST

Varun Dhawan urges fans to go plastic-free

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Varun Dhawan who is in Bangkok these days shooting for his upcoming remake of 'Coolie No 1' urged "peers" to go plastic-free after he received an amazing gift from his co-star Jackky Bhagnani.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:04 IST

Ashley Graham flaunts growing baby bump during vacation with husband

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): American model and television Ashley Graham showed off her baby bump during her Labor Day vacation with husband Justin Ervin.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:01 IST

Jennifer Lopez went to this person for marriage advice!

Washington D.C [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): As singer-actor Jennifer Lopez prepares to tie the knot with Alex Rodriguez, she sought marriage advice from none other than Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:25 IST

Camila Cabello teases new music will be inspired by love

Washington D.C [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is taking some inspiration from her current relationship status!

Read More
iocl